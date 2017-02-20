Two days after being invited to deliver keynote address at Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannapoulos has been un-invited.

The invitation retraction comes same day the org announced it had confirmed President Donald Trump to speak at the annual event, and three days after Yiannapoulos’ controversial appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher.

Over the weekend, conservative blog Reagan Battalion posted a Yiannopoulos interview clip in which he appears to speak favorably about pedophilia. The blog opposes Yiannopoulos’s scheduled appearance at CPAC, which begins Wednesday.

“An epidemic of speech suppression has taken over college campuses,” CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp said when the booking was announced, adding, “Milo has exposed their liberal thuggery and we think free speech includes hearing Milo’s important perspective.”

In the clip from a 2016 episode of “The Drunken Peasants” podcast, Yiannopoulos talk about his own sexual abuse as a teen. When he flippantly said young boys “discover who they are” through such relationships, the podcast host responded it “sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me.”

“I’m grateful for Father Michael,” Yiannopoulos replied. “I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it wasn’t for him.”

Yiannopoulos has been the eye of many media storms of late, including his book deal with Simon & Schuster, his planned speech at the University of California in Berkeley, and his appearance on Maher’s show, which caused one guest to drop out.

Yiannopoulos’s CPAC speech would have been broadcast on C-SPAN.

Back in July, Yiannopoulos got banned from Twitter after attacking Leslie Jones on the microblogging site, stemming from her role in Paul Feig-directed Ghostbusters.

On Friday, he told Maher, as he had told ABC News’ Nightline previously, that he is a “virtuous troll” and mocks celebrities pretending to be fragile wallflowers when in fact they are sitting at home crying into their iPhones. He told Maher on Friday, as he has said previously, he was merely giving Jones’ movie a bad review.