Under the Dome star Mike Vogel has been tapped as the lead of For God and Country, NBC’s military drama pilot from writer Dean Georgaris, Keshet Studios and Universal TV.

Written by Georgaris, For God and Country is described as a heart-pounding look into the complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

Vogel will play Michael Dalton, commander of the ISA-Special Operations Group responsible for getting back a kidnapped American doctor. He will do whatever it takes to make sure no foreign nation gets away with harming Americans.

Georgaris executive produces with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

In addition to his starring role as Barbie on the CBS summer drama series Under the Dome, Vogel recently headlined the Syfy miniseries Childhood’s End.