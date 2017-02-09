Turner’s Cartoon Network has ordered a second season of comedy series Mighty Magiswords and will launch a related mobile game called Surely You Quest.

The series follows the adventures of a sibling team of Warriors for Hire on heroic quests using their Magiswords. The immersive MagiMobile app allows users to collect the swords, and users of the new mobile game will be able to use their Magisword collections while gathering and upgrading more of the weapons.

Mighty Magiswords is produced at Cartoon Network Studios and was created by Kyle A. Carrozza. The series premiered in September 2016 as the number one animated series to launch in Q4 with kids 6 – 11 and all key boys, while also ranking as Cartoon Network’s top show in October. Following the November launch of MagiMobile, Mighty Magiswords has ranked as a Top 3 Cartoon Network original on VOD. MagiMobile ranked as top 5 App overall on iTunes while charting two million downloads and 20 million swords collected.

New episodes of Mighty Magiswords air Fridays on Cartoon Network and are available on the Cartoon Network app.