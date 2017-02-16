EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez has been cast in New Regency’s heist thriller Widows from Brit helmer Steve McQueen. She’ll join Oscar-nominated Viola Davis in the pic along with Cynthia Erivo.

Gone Girl scribe Gillian Flynn co-writes the script with McQueen, based on the 1983 British miniseries penned by Lynda LaPlante (Prime Suspect). The story begins when four armed robbers are killed during a failed heist and their surviving widows join forces and resolve to pull off the next raid themselves.

See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, who produced McQueen’s Shame, will produce along with McQueen. Film4 is co-financing.

Widows marks McQueen’s first feature since winning the Best Picture Oscar for 12 Years a Slave in 2014. The in-demand director since had been working on the HBO limited series Codes of Conduct, but that was shelved to allow McQueen to push on with this feature.

Rodriguez, who made a name for herself with roles in Universal’s hit Fast and Furious franchise, has starred in such hit films as Avatar, Resident Evil and Resident Evil: Retribution. Further credits include Girlfight, S.W.A.T. and Battle: Los Angeles.

Rodriguez is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Greenberg Traurig. McQueen is with CAA in the U.S. and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates in the UK. Erivo is repped at UTA.