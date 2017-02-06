Michael Sheen and Michelle Monaghan have been set to star in The Price Of Admission, from writer-director Peter Glanz (The Longest Week). The project’s foreign rights will be sold by Radiant International at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. ICM Partners packaged the film and is handling the U.S. rights.

The pic, a dramedy/thriller, centers on a middling playwright (Sheen) amidst a mid-life crisis and failing marriage. His wife (Monaghan) is tired of being second-fiddle to his work, she wants a family. But incapable of functioning in reality, he submerges himself in an elaborate play about his life.