Major League Baseball’s tech arm, BAMTech, just picked up an important free agent as it lured Michael Paull to become its CEO — leaving Amazon where he was VP of Digital Video.

In March he’ll move to New York to take charge of the operation that’s co-owned by Major League Baseball Advanced Media, Disney, and the National Hockey League. He replaces founding executive Bob Bowman, who remains at MLB as President, Business and Media — a job that oversees the league’s revenue-generating and media businesses including MLBAM and MLB Network.

BAMTech has evolved a digital media powerhouse, handling the technology that drives online initiatives including HBO Now, WWE Network, Riot Games/League of Legends, and Ice Network. Its clients serve 7.5 million global paid subscribers.

Last year Disney bought one-third stake in BAMTech, with a four-year option to buy another third, under terms that value the enterprise at $3.5 billion.

As CEO, Paull will “set the vision and guide this new venture…as he leads its transformation into an independent company driving sustainable high growth,” the company says.

Paull “shares our collective vision for BAMTech as it aggressively explores new means to acquire and distribute video content,” MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr. says. “We are confident Michael will deliver on the incredible potential and promise this venture has for building powerful viewing experiences for its clients and their customers.”

Paull ran Amazon Channels worldwide and was responsible for its global content, product, technology, operations and marketing — as well as the development of Prime Music.

Before joining the e-retailer in 2012, he was an executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment, Fox Entertainment Group and Time Warner.