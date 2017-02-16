Michael Ironside (Total Recall) and Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy) are joining Matthew Tompkins (Sicario) and John Hickman in The Harrowing, a horror film written and directed by Jon Keeyes. Said to be in the vein of genre films Jacobs Ladder and Angel Heart, the thriller follows Vice Detective Calhoun (Tompkins), who is accused of the ritualistic murder of his best friend. Bent on finding the truth, he is plunged into Hell when he goes undercover and discovers that demons might be real. The pic also co-stars Morgana Shaw, Damon Carney and Arianne Martin. Wolfclan Productions and Highland Myst Entertainment are producing with Tompkins, Keeyes, James Cable, Carl Kirshner and John Walpole. Ironside, repped by TalentWorks, plays Carl Logan, a jaded police lieutenant who must decide whether or not his officer is a killer. Vosloo’s role is Dr. Whitney, who runs a forensic hospital that’s conducting secret experiments on its patients. He’s with APA.

Carolyn Hennesy has been cast in the upcoming female-driven horror indie St. Agatha, which is being helmed by Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw franchise). Written by Andy Demetrio, Shaun Fletcher, Sara Sometti Michaels and Clint Sears, the film is set in a small town in Georgia, where pregnant con woman Agatha is seeking refuge in a convent, hidden in deafening isolation. Although it initially appears as the perfect place to have a child, Agatha soon discovers the sick and twisted truth of the convent and the odd people that lurk inside its halls. Hennesy plays Mother Superior, a brilliant woman guided by her own demons hidden within a convent where she reigns with an iron fist. Srdjan Stakic and Sara Sometti Michaels are producing with Dragon Blood Productions and Seth Michaels exec producing. Hennesy, who currently plays Diane Miller on General Hospital, is repped by Stone Manners Salners and Justice and Ponder