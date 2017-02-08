EXCLUSIVE: It looks like Working Title may have found its Diamond Geezers. Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, Michael Gambon and Ray Winstone are in talks to play the unlikely gang of elderly London robbers who pulled off the bold Hatton Garden jewelry heist of 2015 in the Brit production powerhouse’s upcoming caper pic.

The untitled project, which is slated to shoot in late spring, sees Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner reteam with The Theory Of Everything helmer James Marsh, who is set to direct. Last year, Bevan and Fellner picked up rights to a Vanity Fair article about the heist, written by Mark Seal and titled “The Over The Hill Mob.” Joe Penhall, whose credits include adapting Cormac McCarthy’s novel The Road and Netflix’s Mindhunter, writes the script.

REX/Shutterstock

Bevan and Fellner will produce the film about the biggest burglary in British history, which saw four elderly blokes – aged 76, 74, 67 and 58 – rake in a haul of up to $300 million from London’s jewelry district Hatton Garden during the Easter weekend in 2015. Initial theories suggested the perpetrators were a precision team of super-thieves who had pulled off the perfect crime, when in fact the real criminals were right under their noses. The four thieves, who were laden with physical maladies, were a group of retired and seasoned criminals whose boredom led them to commit one last heist.

Once caught, Scotland Yard discovered that the robbers, or Diamond Geezers as they became known, has spent nearly three years meticulously planning the crime, recruiting four others to help them. They worked over four days solidly to tunnel into the vault of the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit with heavy machinery before hauling it away.

And they nearly got away with it had police not tracked down a white Mercedes which had been caught on CCTV numerous times near the crime. Plus, the robbers had used their cell phones before and after the burglary. Six weeks after the crime, police raided their homes. One member got away with $15M, but the rest were caught and sentenced.

Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

It’s the perfect thrilling UK story for this group of well-respected and seasoned Brit actors. Legendary Brit geezer Caine recently told Sky News that he would “love to be in a movie about this.” As well as a frequent collaborator with helmer Christopher Nolan, he’s recently had roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Paolo Sorrentino’s Youth and is in Coup D’Etat, which is out this summer.

Loveable Broadbent has teamed with Working Title on a number of occasions, including playing Bridget Jones’ dad in the romantic comedy franchise. He’s just wrapped Paddington 2 and is filming Black 47.

Gambon’s credits include playing Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise as well as Viceroy’s House and upcoming Victoria And Abdul while Winstone’s had roles in The Departed, Hugo and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.

