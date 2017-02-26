Meryl Streep issued a statement to media outlets today after Chanel’s designer Karl Lagerfeld claimed the actress backed out of wearing one of his designs to this year’s Academy Awards, instead opting for a brand that would pay her.

“In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication,” Streep said. “That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience.

“I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting.”

Last week, Lagerfeld told WWD, Deadline’s PMC sister site, that he had made a sketch and began designing her dress, only to be told a few days later by Streep’s team to not “continue the dress. We found someone who will pay us.”

Shortly after the Oscar-winning actress’ statement, Lagerfeld issued his own statement saying that he “regrets this controversy.”

“Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards,” the designer said. “After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep’s team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination.”

The three-time Oscar winner is nominated for her 20th Oscar for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins. She is up against Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Isabelle Huppert and Ruth Negga in the Best Actress category tonight at the Academy Awards.