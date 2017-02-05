In a show-stealing performance, Melissa McCarthy took the Saturday Night Live stage as a huffing and puffing and incredibly irate Sean Spicer, adding the Trump spokesman to SNL‘s ever-growing list of spot-on political doppelgangers.

“Now let me wave something shiny in front of you monkeys,” McCarthy’s Spicer told the assembled journos at the start of a contentious press conference that would end, of course, in mayhem.

The sketch also stars Kate McKinnon as a know-nothing Betsy DeVos (“probably jesus school and I do think it should have walls and rules and probably guns for potential grizzly”) and, as the White House press corp, Bobby Moynihan, Kristen Stewart, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Alex Moffat and Mikey Day.

It’s McCarthy, though, who absolutely nails it. With a fantastic assist by the show’s make-up department, McCarthy gets not only Spicer’s belligerence, but his in-over-his-head panic too. Take a look above and see if you don’t agree.

Also on the political humor front, last night’s team Colin Jost and Michael Che took on Donald Trump’s executive orders, of course, with Jost getting the best line: Noting the White House’s insistence on saying the travel ban isn’t against Muslims but people from Muslim-majority nations is “like saying we’re not banning white people, we’re just banning people who love La La Land.”

Check it out here:

And in this second Weekend Update clip, Kenan Thompson plays David Ortiz, Punxsutawney Phil gets some shade, and the whole thing ends with a sports vs. politics smackdown from Che.

Watch it here: