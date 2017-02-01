Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are set to star in the crime thriller Dragged Across Concrete. Written and directed by Bone Tomahawk’s S. Craig Zahler, this is a hot project for the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin, where Bloom is handling international sales.

Mark Rogers

This marks a re-team for Gibson and Vaughn. Gibson recently directed Vaughn in Best Picture Oscar nominee Hacksaw Ridge. Gibson is nominated for directing while the film is also in four other races.

The pair play police partners, one from the old guard and the other younger and volatile. The duo is suspended when a video of them strong-arming a suspect leaks to the media. They are then thrust into the criminal underworld. Meanwhile, an ex-con and his childhood friend are introduced to a ruthless crime boss whose plans put the pair in direct conflict with the renegade cops.

Keith Kjarval of Unified Pictures is producing with Zahler’s frequent collaborators, Dallas Sonnier under his new Cinestate banner, and Jack Heller of Assemble Media. WME Global is representing domestic.

Gibson recently signed with CAA and is being courted by Paramount to star in the sequel to Daddy’s Home. Vaughn, who received some of his best notices for Hacksaw, is up next in Zahler’s Brawl In Cell Block 99. He’s repped by WME. Zahler is with UTA.