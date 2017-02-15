EXCLUSIVE: Deadline revealed last month that Mel Gibson and John Lithgow were being courted by Paramount Pictures to star in the sequel to Daddy’s Home, opposite Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Well, the deals have closed, and this is a significant step in Gibson reclaiming his standing in town. This marks the first studio film for Gibson since 2010’s Edge of Darkness, and first studio sequel since 1998’s Lethal Weapon 4. Paramount isn’t the only studio pursuing Gibson for work; I’ve heard that Warner Bros has had conversations about Gibson directing Suicide Squad 2 for instance. Not sure whether that will happen; Gibson has spent years developing directing projects of his own, including one on the cutthroat Medici clan. For Gibson, this comes after the success of Hacksaw Ridge, which is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Lithgow just won the SAG Award for The Crown.

So what do they play in Daddy’s Home? Here are the details: Father and step father, Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell) are now working together to give their kids a perfect Christmas. When Dusty’s Dad (Gibson) and Brad’s Dad (Lithgow) arrive, their blended family conflicts rise to the surface. Sean Anders is back as director, and he wrote the script with John Morris. Gary Sanchez’s Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, and Kevin Messick are producing with John Morris. Linda Cardellini, Owen Vaccaro and Scarlett Estevez are also returning. The original grossed $240 million worldwide.