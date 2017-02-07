Meghan Hooper White has been upped to Senior Vice President, Original Co-Productions and Acquisitions, for Lifetime and LMN, from her VP role.

Based in New York, Hooper White oversees the development and production of co-production film commissions, international co-productions and all program acquisitions for Lifetime and LMN. Since joining the networks in 2011, she has overseen the co-production of A Deadly Adoption starring Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig, the remake of cult classic, Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? and Lifetime’s highly rated 2016 movie, Girl in the Box.

Additionally, Hooper White brought in films such as Return To Zero which earned Minnie Driver an Emmy nomination, and Critics’ Choice nominated film, Stockholm, Pennsylvania starring Cynthia Nixon, Jason Issacs and Saoirse Ronan.

Hooper White is currently overseeing development and production of Lifetime’s scripted series, Mary Kills People, debuting April 23 on Lifetime and the supernatural drama pilot, Sea Change.

Prior to joining Lifetime, Hooper was Director, Program Acquisitions and Administration for NBC Universal.