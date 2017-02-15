Former Being Human star Meaghan Rath is set as the lead in The Trustee, ABC’s comedic one-hour pilot from the Smurfs writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn, Warner Bros. TV and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s studio-based Brownstone Productions.

Written by Scherick and Ronn and directed by Michael Engler, The Trustee is described as a fun, female buddy cop comedy about Eliza Radley (Rath), a driven but stubborn detective who finds unlikely help from her precinct’s trustee, a larger than life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Though these two have completely opposing views on crime and punishment, a highly entertaining and successful partnership is born.

Rath, who plays a female lead on the upcoming fourth and final season of Audience Network’s drama Rogue, has been sought for pilots. Two seasons ago, she was in the rare position of being cast as a lead in two comedy pilots, Fox’s Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life and NBC’s Truth Be Told, both of which went to series. She went on to star on Cooper Barrett, which had her in first position.

Rath, who also recurred on Fox’s New Girl, is repped by The Kohner Agency and Hess Entertainment