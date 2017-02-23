Luck alum John Ortiz has booked a lead role in Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot for FX.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. Ortiz will play Esai “Taino” Osorio, President of Mayans MC, Santo Padre Charter. A Mexi-Rican, he was born in the Bronx, then sent to Oakland to live with his cousin, Marcus Alvarez, founder and National President of Mayans MC. Like his cousin, he is as smart as he is deadly. Ortiz joins previously cast Clayton Cardenas and Edward James Olmos.

Mayans MC was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James. Sutter is set to executive produce and direct the pilot; James is co-executive producer for Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Prods.

Ortiz’s credits include co-starring roles in Fox’s comedy-drama Rake and HBO’s Togetherness, and a recurring on TBS’ upcoming anthology comedy series The Guest Book. In features, he probably is best known for the Fast & Furious franchise.



Related2017 FX & FXX Pilots