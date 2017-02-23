EXCLUSIVE: JD Pardo (East Los High, Revolution) has been tapped to play the lead in Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot for FX.

Pardo is taking the baton from Charlie Hunnam, whose Jax Teller led the mothership series. Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape. Pardo joins previously cast Edward James Olmos, who plays EZ’s father, John Ortiz and Clayton Cardenas.

Mayans MC was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James. Sutter is set to executive produce and direct the pilot; James is co-executive producer for Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Prods.

Pardo, known for his role as Jesus on Hulu’s Emmy-nominated original series East Los High, as well as the role of Jason Neville in Revolution, fielded interest from multiple pilots. The actor, whose feature credits include The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 and Snitch, is repped by Gersh, Echo Lake Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson Teller.