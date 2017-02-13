Veteran Edward James Olmos is the first actor cast in Kurt Sutter’s FX drama pilot Mayans MC (working title), a spinoff from his hit series Sons of Anarchy.

Co-created by Sutter and Elgin James, Mayans MC is set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014. The offshoot will focus on the struggles of EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border.

Olmos will co-star as EZ’s father, Felipe Reyes, the once strong Mexican patriarch, crushed by bullets and hard labor, who struggles to keep his past buried and lead his sons down a lawful, righteous path.

Sutter is executive producing and directing the pilot, with James co-executive producing.

Battlestar Galactica alum Olmos recently recurred on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.