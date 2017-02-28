Antonio Jaramillo is set to co-star opposite JD Pardo in Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot for FX.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

Jaramillo will play Michael “Riz” Ariza, Vice President of the Mayans MC Santo Padre and former leader of a local Mexican MC that was patched over by the Mayans. He uses his even-tempered charm to mask his mistrust and lingering resentment.

In addition to Pardo, Jaramillo joins previously cast Edward James Olmosm, John Ortiz and Clayton Cardenas.

Mayans MC was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James. Sutter is set to executive produce and direct the pilot; James is co-executive producer for Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Prods.

Jaramillo recurred as Jennifer Lopez’s ex on the first season of NBC’s Shades Of Blue and also recurred on TNT’s Dallas reboot. In features, he co-starred opposite Demián Bichir in Oliver Stone’s Savages. He is repped by SMS Talent and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.

