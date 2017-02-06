Max Irons (The White Queen) has been cast as the lead in Condor, AT&T Audience Network’s 10-episode straight-to-series drama produced by MGM Television and Skydance TV. On the show, inspired by Sydney Pollack’s 1975 political thriller Three Days of the Condor, Irons will play Joe Turner, modeled after Robert Redford’s iconic role in the movie.

Written by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, Condor follows young CIA analyst Joe Turner, whose idealism is tested when he stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions.

Turner is an idealistic millennial who secretly joins the CIA hoping to reform it from within. But when everyone in his office is massacred by professional killers, this brilliant analyst is forced out of his ivory tower think tank and into battle with the most dangerous elements in the military-industrial complex. If he is to have any chance of surviving, Joe will have to do things he never imagined himself capable of — and discover that no one knows their true character until they’ve been tested under fire.

Smilovic, who serves as showrunner, and Katzberg executive produce alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.

MGM, which is lead studio, produces with Skydance TV. The project was developed in association with Paramount TV, whose sibling film studio produced the feature.

Adapted from James Grady’s novel Six Days of the Condor and produced by Dino de Laurentiis, the film starred Redford as a thoughtful CIA analyst thrown into a murderous conspiracy in which he tried to avoid being killed as his colleagues were picked off around him. Faye Dunaway co-starred.

English actor Irons played King Edward on the Starz limited series The White Queen. His feature credits include Red Riding Hood, Woman in Gold and The Host. He is repped by UTA.

