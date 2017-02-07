Matthew McConaughey looks set to heat up the European Film Market next week. The actor is starring in The Beach Bum, which Spring Breakers’ Harmony Korine will write and direct. Le Grisbi Productions’ John Lesher, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Iconoclast’s Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar and Nicolas Lhermitte will produce.

Thorsten Schumacher’s newly-launched Rocket Science will be shopping international rights to the title in Berlin while CAA, which packaged the pic, is repping North American rights.

Story follows the misadventures of Moondog, a rebellious and loveable rogue who lives life large.

“The Beach Bum will be a wild, audacious ride and I can’t think of anyone better than Matthew McConaughey to play our hero Moondog, a rebellious charmer in this fast-paced, uplifiting and irreverent comedy.”

Korine wrote and directed Spring Breakers, starring James Franco, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens. A24 released the pic domestically, which took $14.1M in the territory.

McConaughey’s credits include Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street and Jean-Marc Vallée’s Dallas Buyer Club, for which he won an Oscar. The actor is also in negotiations to star alongside Anne Hathaway in Steven Knight’s upcoming sexy noir Serenity, which IM Global is also shopping at EFM next week.

Rocket Science recently announced it will be launching Kristin Scott Thomas’ directorial debut The Sea Change, in which she stars with Mark Strong, to buyers in Berlin.

Korine is repped by CAA and McConaughey by CAA and Morris Yorn.