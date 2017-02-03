In an interview on BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show while promoting his new film Gold, Matthew McConaughey was asked if he thought Hollywood and America’s cultural elite should give President Donald Trump “a break.”

“Well, they don’t have a choice now, he’s our President,” offered McConaughey. “And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

The response came after Marr claimed that “every single American actor or arty type who comes over to London, dumps on Trump.”

“No matter how much you’ve disagreed along the way,” McConaughey surmised, “it’s time to think about how constructive can you be because he’s our President for the next four years, at least.”

The official version of the interview was removed after causing an uproar in the US but you can still see it on the show’s Twitter page.