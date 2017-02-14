Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo, The Bridge) is set to co-star opposite Kathleen Rose Perkins in Good Girls, NBC’s drama pilot from The Family creator Jenna Bans.

Written and executive produced by Bans and directed by Dean Parisot, the project follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe, and risk everything to take their power back. The ringleader of the group is Beth (Perkins), a frazzled mother who’s beginning to realize she got the short end of the stick, when her husband Dean (Lillard) has an affair. Dispirited, angry, fed up with her life, Beth decides that it’s time to stop playing it safe, and robs a supermarket along with her best friend and her younger sister.

Lillard’s jovial and a bit of a blowhard Dean, a car dealer, is married to Beth and the father of their four kids – but he is having an affair with the star of one of his dealership commercials. Dean treats Beth with a certain amount of good-natured condescension and has no idea what she is capable of.

In addition to Perkins, Lillard joins previously cast Manny Montana. Lillard recently recurred on Bosch and Halt and Catch Fire and will be seen in the Twin Peaks reboot. He is repped by Paradigm and Silver Lining Entertainment.