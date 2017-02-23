Matthew Broderick has joined the cast of FX’s Katrina: American Crime Story, the second installment of the Emmy-winning limited series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Broderick will play Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown, who was in charge of the federal disaster response to Hurricane Katrina.

Brown became famous overnight when President George W. Bush praised him with “Brownie, you’re doing a heckuva job,” while much of America disagreed.

Katrina: American Crime Story will tell the story of America’s response to the devastating storm.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson serve as Executive Producers on Katrina: American Crime Story, which is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Broderick, was last seen on screen in Rules Don’t Apply directed and starring Warren Beatty, as well as Manchester By The Sea directed by Kenneth Lonergan. He will next be seen in Look Away alongside Chloe Sevigny and Aidan Turner. In TV, he has appeared on Modern Family, 30 Rock, the Showtime film Master Harold…and the Boys and received an Emmy nomination for the TNT production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theater in which he starred opposite Jack Lemmon. He’s repped by CAA, Management 360 and Barry Tyerman.