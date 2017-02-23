Warner Bros has made official that Matt Reeves will be the director who relaunches the next iteration of Batman. There were reports this might not happen, but this amounted to a hiccup in negotiations where the studio tried to pay him a salary lower than he could have gotten for doing another movie. While Fox would have loved for this to unravel so that it could tie him down for a third Planet of the Apes installment (pre-buzz on his second film in the series is strong), the studio came to its senses, though I’m not sure it was ever really in doubt. They’re still figuring out the whole Batmovie: Ben Affleck stepped out as director, and some have wondered if he’ll be back as the brooding superhero for a new film series, after he plays him in the upcoming Justice League. He and Geoff Johns wrote the original script, and I’ve heard that Chris Terrio did some script work as well. Bottom line is that Reeves seems capable of being that next guy to take the giant leap into the Bat-sphere. So this was a complex deal that factored in the inevitable sequels, as Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher and Christopher Nolan all made and got paid well to helm. CAA and 3 Arts and attorney Karl Austen got to the finished line for Reeves. Here’s the announcement:

Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”) has been set to direct “The Batman.” Reeves will also serve as a producer on the new standalone action adventure centering on one of DC’s most enduringly popular Super Heroes. The announcement was made by Toby Emmerich, President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Emmerich stated, “We are thrilled to have Matt Reeves taking the helm of Batman, the crown jewel of our DC slate. Matt’s deep roots in genre films and his evolution into an emotional world-building director make him the perfect filmmaker to guide the Dark Knight through this next journey.”

Matt Reeves noted, “I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen.”

Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

