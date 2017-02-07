There is no length to which Matt Damon will not go to sneak onto Jimmy Kimmel Live. Even risking the ire of the show viewers, leading them to believe they’re being treated to an appearance by five time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady the night after Brady pulled off the biggest comeback in the game’s history.

“We have a surprise guest with us…probably the most beloved Patriot of all,” Jimmy Kimmel said at the top his late-night show Monday. “We’re very, very honored he’s here tonight. He could have gone anywhere. I got a call late last night, he flew all the way out here from Houston.

“Tom Brady everyone!”

Wild applause from the studio audience.

Brady walks out on stage in his full New England Patriots uniform, including helmet.

And, looking nothing like Tom Brady.

And suspiciously like Damon.