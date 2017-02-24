Coming off a seven-season run on The Good Wife, Matt Czuchry has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Bruce Greenwood and Manish Dayal in The Resident, Fox’s medical drama pilot written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi, directed by Phillip Noyce and produced by Antoine Fuqua.

The Resident centers on Devon Pravesh (Dayal), an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant and cocky senior resident, Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry) who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered. Greenwood plays Chief of Surgery Dr. Soloman Bell.

Czuchry starred as bright young attorney Cary Agos on CBS’ praised drama series The Good Wife, which ended its seven-season run last spring. The Gilmore Girls alum most recently reprised his role from the cult WB/CW dramedy in the Netflix revival,Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life. Czuchry, who also did a stint on Friday Night Lights, is repped by Gersh and Thruline Entertainment.