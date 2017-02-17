Matt Barr (Sleepy Hollow) is set as a lead in Valor, the CW’s serialized military drama/conspiracy thriller pilot written by writer-musician Kyle Jarrow and directed by Michael Robin.

In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. It centers on helicopter pilots Nora and Gallo (Barr) who, after a botched mission in Somalia leaves a pair of American servicemen in enemy hands, train for a rescue operation, and only both of them share a very large secret from the initial operation, a secret that must never come to the attention of the Army.

Barr’s scruffy Gallo is “an aging hipster meets flyboy.” He’s Nora’s co-pilot and commanding officer, and is just as expert as she is though more experienced.

Jarrow executive produces with Beauty and the Beast executive producer Bill Haber for CBS TV Studios.

This marks Barr’s return to the CW where he co-starred on Hellcats. He is repped by UTA, Luber/Roklin and Stone Genow.