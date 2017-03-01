Mary

Holland (Blunt Talk) has landed a lead role opposite Carol Burnett and Matt Oberg in

the ABC multi-camera comedy pilot Household Name , written/executive produced by Michael Saltzman and executive produced by Amy Poehler through her Paper Kite banner.

Household Name is about a family — parents Tim (Oberg) and Wendy (Holland) and their kids — who gets a chance to buy the house of their dreams but under extremely abnormal circumstances: They must live with the current owner — an eccentric, larger-than-life actress (Burnett) — until she dies.

Holland’s Wendy is a bit neurotic and a helicopter parent who is hesitant to move in with Burnett’s character. They do not see eye to eye about a lot of things, but she concedes because the deal is too good to pass up. Timothy Omundson co-stars.