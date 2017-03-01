Household Name is about a family — parents Tim (Oberg) and Wendy (Holland) and their kids — who gets a chance to buy the house of their dreams but under extremely abnormal circumstances: They must live with the current owner — an eccentric, larger-than-life actress (Burnett) — until she dies.
Holland’s Wendy is a bit neurotic and a helicopter parent who is hesitant to move in with Burnett’s character. They do not see eye to eye about a lot of things, but she concedes because the deal is too good to pass up. Timothy Omundson co-stars.
Holland just completed a season-long arc on the HBO comedy series Veep and co-starred in the Starz comedy series Blunt Talk for two seasons. She is repped by Primary Wave Entertainment, ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
This could not have happened to a better, more talented person. She’s going to absolutely kill this role.