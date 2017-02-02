Marvel has found their Runaways. Marvel Television has set the first group of young actors for Runaways, a drama based on the fan-favorite Marvel Comics books, for premiere on Hulu. It comes from Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, Marvel Television and ABC Signature.

Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.

Rhenzy Feliz (Teen Wolf, Casual) is Alex Wilder is a loud-and-proud nerd. Admittedly a bit of a loner, Alex spends much of his free-time playing video games, but deep down, what he wants most is to reunite his childhood group of friends

Lyrica Okano (The Affair, Unforgettable) plays Nico Minoru – tough, intelligent, and independent – embodies teenage angst. A budding “Wiccan,” Nico’s carefully crafted goth appearance isolates her from her peers and family, but maybe what she really needs is someone to talk to.

Virginia Gardner (Goat, Little Bitches) is Karolina Dean, model-perfect exterior with a lot going on behind her professionally whitened smile, is burdened by the lofty expectations and responsibilities put upon her by her parents. Underneath her veneer of privilege and perfection, Karolina is experiencing a newfound eagerness to explore her identity and pursue her own desires.

Ariela Barer (New Girl, One Day at a Time) is Gert Yorkes is a purple-haired, bespectacled, contemporary riot grrrl. Never passing up a moment to stand on a soapbox, Gert sometimes wields her persona as a brash social justice warrior to mask her true feelings.

Gregg Sulkin (Faking It, Don’t Hang Up, Anti Social) plays Chase Stein is a lacrosse-playing, high school heartthrob. While many write him off as a dumb jock, Chase exhibits flashes of untapped brilliance in engineering, not unlike his wildly successful father’s

Allegra Acosta (100 Things to do Before High School, Just Add Magic) is Molly Hernandez, the youngest and most innocent member of her friend group, is known for her peppy positivity and a deep yearning to belong.

Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage along with Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.