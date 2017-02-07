“This city is no place for Danny Rand.” Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist ahead of its March 17 launch.

The fourth Marvel series for Netflix, Iron Fist has Game of Thrones alum Finn Jones as once missing billionaire by day and martial arts master and possessor of a mystical force by night Danny Rand. Like many a Marvel hero, Rand is trying to find himself amidst the conflicting responsibilities and burdens of his abilities. Rand “is riddled by contradictions,” Jones told Deadline at NY Comic-Con.

Cast also includes Rosario Dawson, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup and Tom Pelphrey. Scott Buck is showrunner.

The 13-episode Marvel’s Iron Fist will launch globally at 12:01 AM PT Friday, March 17 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.