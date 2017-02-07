“This city is no place for Danny Rand.” Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist ahead of its March 17 launch.

Related
'Legion' Review: Noah Hawley's Marvel Series A Genre-Bending Stunner

The fourth Marvel series for Netflix, Iron Fist has Game of Thrones alum Finn Jones as once missing billionaire by day and martial arts master and possessor of a mystical force by night Danny Rand. Like many a Marvel hero, Rand is trying to find himself amidst the conflicting responsibilities and burdens of his abilities. Rand “is riddled by contradictions,” Jones told Deadline at NY Comic-Con.

Cast also includes Rosario Dawson, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup and Tom Pelphrey. Scott Buck is showrunner.

The 13-episode Marvel’s Iron Fist will launch globally at 12:01 AM PT Friday, March 17 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.

 

 