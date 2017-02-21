Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon has been cast in a lead role of Maximus in ABC’s Marvel’s Inhumans live-action series.

Marvel’s Inhumans, which has a straight-to-series order for next fall, will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of Black Bolt and the royal family. In the series, Maximus is a clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King – although he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.

“Iwan’s ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life. We’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television and executive producer of Inhumans.

As previously announced, the first two episodes of the ABC series, on which Scott Buck serves as executive producer and showrunner, will premiere exclusively in Imax theatres for a two-week window in September, prior to the network run.

“Maximus is a complex character, Buck said. “Likable, charming, tragic and villainous all in the same moment, and I’m very excited to have someone of Iwan’s considerable talent.”

Marvel’s Inhumans, which follows a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers, were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe.

Marvel’s Inhumans is executive produced by Buck, Loeb and Jim Chory . Roel Reine will direct the first two episodes. The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Studios.

Rheon played Ramsay for four seasons on HBO’s Game of Thrones. His other credits include the role of Ash Weston on Vicious and Simon Bellamy on Misfits. Rheon is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA and Curtis Brown.