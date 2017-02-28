Hell On Wheels star Anson Mount has been tapped as the lead, Black Bolt, in Marvel’s Inhumans, the new ABC series that will get an Imax debut.

Marvel’s Inhumans will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt (Mount), the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.

Mount joins recently cast Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) who will play Black Bolt’s brother, Maximus.

Marvel’s Inhumans is executive produced by Scott Buck, who serves as showrunner, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory for Marvel Television, and ABC Studios.

“Anson loves the challenge of playing a character who will only communicate silently,” said Loeb, Head of Marvel Television. “His enthusiasm mixed with his imposing almost regal persona made it easy to see why he is our Black Bolt.”

Added Buck, “Black Bolt is a character whose deep complexity must be conveyed without uttering a single word, and I’m very excited to have Anson on board to bring him to life.”

Roel Reine will direct the first two episodes of Inhumans, which will premiere exclusively in Imax theaters for a two-week window in September, prior to the network run.

Marvel’s Inhumans, which follows a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers, were introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe.

Mount is coming off a five-season run on AMC’s popular Western drama Hell On Wheels, on which he played the lead, Cullen Bohannon. He is repped by UTA and Brookside Artist Management.