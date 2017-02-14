UPDATED: J.D. Evermore (True Detective, The Walking Dead) and Carl Lundstedt (Grey’s Anatomy, Conviction) will co-star opposite Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph in Freeform’s straight-to-series drama Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. Also cast in the project, from Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, are Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden and James Saito.



The coming-of-age series, based on the popular comic characters, centers on Tandy Bowen (Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Joseph) who come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul.

Evermore will play Detective Connors, who is a contradiction of a man, embracing an intimidating persona that overcompensates for a secret he keeps close to the vest. Lundstedt will play Liam, a salt-of-the-earth townie who operates as Tandy’s partner in crime while moonlighting as her boyfriend.

Roth will portray Melissa Bowen, Tandy’s mom, who is the eternal optimist despite the struggles to adapt to her new existence. Reuben plays Adina Johnson, who invests every aspect of her being into giving her son the life she believes he deserves. Mussenden plays Tyrone’s father, Michael Johnson, who trudges through his desk job to keep his family safe and happy. Saito plays Dr. Bernard Sanjo, an emotional cornerstone in Tyrone’s life; they have a most unusual relationship.

Joe Pokaski serves as showrunner and executive producer. Marvel’s head of TV Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory also serve as executive producers. Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) is set to direct the first episode.

Evermore, who most recently co-starred on praised drama series Rectify, is with Industry Entertainment,Gersh, Soffer/Namoff Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan Law.