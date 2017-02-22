Martin Wallström is set to co-star alongside Jack Huston, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Ralph Ineson in Cinestate’s thriller Militia. Henry Dunham is directing from his own script, which was on the 2015 Black List. Filming is slated to begin later this year with Dallas Sonnier producing for Cinestate. The story follows the aftermath of a shooting at a police funeral by a suspected militia member. A recluse ex-cop and fellow militia man must interrogate the suspected gunman in his own militia, before copycat attacks start a nationwide war. XYZ Films is executive producing and handling international sales for the film as UTA Independent Film Group is handling domestic. Wallström, a series regular on USA’s cyber thriller series Mr. Robot, is repped by UTA, Agentfirman, Principato-Young Entertainment and attorney Tara Kole.

REX/Shutterstock

Game of Thrones actor Robert Aramayo has joined the Melanie Laurent-directed crime thriller Galveston, which stars Ben Foster and Elle Fanning. True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto wrote the screenplay for the film, based on his 2010 novel. The film is about a New Orleans debt collector who is trying to avoid being killed by his crime boss and goes on the run with a prostitute. Tyler Davidson is producing, with production slated to begin in March. Aramayo appeared in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals and next will be seen in Fox’s The Empty Man. He is repped by UTA, MJ Management, 42 and Rick Genow.