One of the most seasoned TV marketing executives, ABC’s longtime head of marketing Marla Provencio, will be leaving the company after 35 years. Provencio, most recently EVP Marketing, and Chief Marketing Officer at ABC Entertainment, will be stepping back from day-to-day duties but will stay on through June to help with the transition. There is no immediate replacement.

In an internal memo by ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, obtained by Deadline, she talks of Provencio’s decision “to begin a new chapter in her life” and highlights one of Provencio’s biggest recent accomplishments, the launch and branding of ABC’s hugely successful TGIT Thursday lineup of Shondaland drama series.

Provencio was named EVP, Marketing, and chief marketing officer, ABC Entertainment, in November 2011. She was previously EVP, Marketing, ABC Entertainment Group, since June 2009 and EVP, Marketing, ABC Entertainment, since February 2007.

Some of the successful ABC series launches that she has spearheaded through the years include Modern Family, Once Upon a Time, How To Get Away With Murder, The Middle, black-ish, Revenge, Castle, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Grey’s Anatomy,Lost, Desperate Housewives, Scandal, Dancing with the Stars and Shark Tank. She launched the television industry’s first multi-platform, brand identity and viewer-navigation system through the “ABC Start Here” initiative.

Here is Dungey’s email, which includes a personal goodbye note by Provencio: