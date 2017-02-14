Mariah Carey is set to make her first performance following her botched New Year’s Eve appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Carey tweeted the news on Monday afternoon, informing her fans that she would singing her latest single “I Don’t,” the ballad she recorded with YG, on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Going to perform my new song #IDont on Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday! See you soon @jimmykimmel! 😘 pic.twitter.com/kHQQDVBQ6A — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 13, 2017

On New Year’s Eve during her three-song set, Carey had a series of mishaps during her performance, becoming frustrated with malfunctions with her sound and vocal track. While performing her 1991 hit “Emotions,” Carey stopped and told the crowd to finish singing, citing issues with her ear piece.

After the incident she tweeted, “Sh*t happened. Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Carey appeared on the late night show back in June 2016, where she joined Jimmy Kimmel for an interview in a bathtub and discussed about her Vegas residency.