Hell On Wheels alum Ben Esler and Natalie Hall (Star-Crossed) have been cast opposite Reba McEntire and Amanda Detmer in ABC’s Marc Cherry southern drama pilot. The untitled drama stars Reba McEntire as Ruby Adair, the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, KY, who finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Esler will play Hollis, a shy, sweet and very odd guy taking care of his wheelchair-bound deaf grandmother who has no idea her grandson kidnaps women and keeps them prisoner in her attic. Hall, repped by Paradgm and Kyle Luker, plays Jennifer, a charming and very pretty party girl who enjoys meeting and hooking up with strange men and catches the eye of both a visiting FBI agent and a local psychopath.

Caitlin McGee (Shades of Blue) has been cast opposite Felicity Huffman and Courtney B. Vance in ABC’s comedy pilot Libby & Malcolm. Written by Kenya Barris and Vijay Patel, Libby & Malcolm is a blended family show about two polar opposite political pundits — Libby (Huffman) and Malcolm (Vance) — who fall in love despite all odds and form an insta-family as well as a work partnership. McGee, repped by Gersh, will play Zev, a brazen producer on Libby and Malcolm’s show.