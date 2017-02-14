Mahershala Ali is in negotiations to join the cast of Paramount Pictures’ Triple Frontier, the thriller which will be directed by JC Chandor from a script by Mark Boal. Ali is in two Best Picture nominees this year — Moonlight, where he is also nominated for Best Actor, and the box office hit Hidden Figures which is up for three awards. We also hear that Tom Hardy’s deal to also star in the picture closed; he and Channing Tatum entered into talks on it last month, as Deadline reported exclusively. Tatum’s deal is all but closed.

Triple Frontier is set in the dangerous border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge. The film is being produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner via Atlas Entertainment.

Ali, of course, also has a long line of TV credits from Crossing Jordan, House of Cards and Luke Cage. He is currently filming director Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel. He is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.