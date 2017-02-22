EXCLUSIVE: Madeline Brewer, in her studio film debut, is attached to co-star in the Participant Media film Captive State from director Rupert Wyatt, said to begin filming later this month. Co-written by Wyatt and Erica Beeney, the pic is a sci-fi thriller set in Chicago decades after the inhabitancy of alien forces, and explores the lives of two sides of the conflict: the collaborators and dissidents.

John Goodman stars along with Vera Farmiga, Kevin Dunn, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, and Colson Baker. Brewer plays the role of Rula, the intriguing love interest of Sanders’ character.

Wyatt is producing alongside David Crockett with Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King exec producing. Focus Features will release the film domestically sometime next year.

Brewer will next be seen in Mark Webber’s indie film Flesh And Blood, which will premiere at SXSW next month, and Hulu’s new period drama series The Handmaid’s Tale, slated to be released April 26. Her reps are Inphenate and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, and Adams.