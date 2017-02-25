CBS’ MacGyver is on a demo ratings yo-yo. After dropping -0.3 (-25%) last week to a season low 0.9 in adults 18-49 (Live+same day), the action procedural (1.1) remade most of the ground last night, up +22%. The show did it while shedding old viewers because its total viewership, 7.01 million, it was actually down from last week’s 7.31 million to a new low. Hawaii Five-0 (1.1) was even with last week’s fast national, off by a tenth from the final, with the night’s largest L+SD audience (9.02 million) as usual viewership champs Blue Bloods was a repeat.

Like Hawaii Five-0, ABC’s Last Man Standing (1.1) was on par with the fast national and off a tenth from the final, while Dr. Ken (0.9) and Shark Tank (1.3) were both up a tenth from the final Friday numbers last week, after Shark Tank underwent an upward adjustment from 1.1 to 1.2. Shark Tank, which crossed the $100 million in investments mark last night, was the top program of the night in 18-49. With 20/20 also up a tenth, ABC won the night outright in 18-49 (1.1) after tying with CBS last week.

Not much to say about the other original scripted offerings last night which held relatively steady at their low ratings levels. Departing veteran Grimm (0.8) on NBC fared best, even with last week. Its companion Emerald City (0.6) gets points for consistency, logging the same L+SD demo rating for a fifth consecutive week — but this is the only points it can get.

Fox’s Rosewood (0.6) was on par with the fast national last week, down a tenth from the final, while Sleepy Hollow (0.5) was flat. The CW’s Reign (0.2) and The Vampire Diaries (0.4) also held steady.