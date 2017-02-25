CBS’ MacGyver is on a demo ratings yo-yo. After dropping -0.3 (-25%) last week to a season low 0.9 in adults 18-49 (Live+same day), the action procedural (1.1) remade most of the ground last night, up +22%. The show did it while shedding old viewers because its total viewership, 7.01 million, it was actually down from last week’s 7.31 million to a new low. Hawaii Five-0 (1.1) was even with last week’s fast national, off by a tenth from the final, with the night’s largest L+SD audience (9.02 million) as usual viewership champs Blue Bloods was a repeat.
Like Hawaii Five-0, ABC’s Last Man Standing (1.1) was on par with the fast national and off a tenth from the final, while Dr. Ken (0.9) and Shark Tank (1.3) were both up a tenth from the final Friday numbers last week, after Shark Tank underwent an upward adjustment from 1.1 to 1.2. Shark Tank, which crossed the $100 million in investments mark last night, was the top program of the night in 18-49. With 20/20 also up a tenth, ABC won the night outright in 18-49 (1.1) after tying with CBS last week.
Fox’s Rosewood (0.6) was on par with the fast national last week, down a tenth from the final, while Sleepy Hollow (0.5) was flat. The CW’s Reign (0.2) and The Vampire Diaries (0.4) also held steady.
No Comments