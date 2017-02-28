Parenthood alumna Lyndon Smith has been cast as a lead in ABC’s untitled legal drama pilot from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC Studios. Also cast in the pilot, written by Written by Paul William Davies and directed by Tom Verica, is Ben Shenkman (Royal Pains).

The legal drama, set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” follows six brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect.

Smith will one of the six, Allison, a wealthy, confident, very smart, competitive and energetic new public defender who lives with her boyfriend, rookie prosecutor Seth, and her best friend Sandra (Britne Oldford), who is staying with them until she finds her own place. Shenkman will play Roger, the Deputy U.S. Attorney in charge of the newly minted prosecutors who is terse and to the point as he hands out the cases to his new charges. Davies executive produces with Rhimes and Beers.

Smith, who was a series regular on TNT’s Public Morals, is repped by Gersh and Main Title Entertainment. Shenkman played Jeremiah Sacani for four seasons on USA’s Royal Pains.