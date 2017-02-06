EXCLUSIVE: Fortitude International has acquired worldwide rights to and will finance the psychological drama Angel Of Mine, which is based on the 2008 French film L’Empreinte De L’Ange. Oscar-nominated Lion scribe Luke Davies has written the script with David Regal, and Strangerland helmer Kim Farrant is set to direct.

Brian and Josh Etting of Garlin Pictures are producing with Su Armstrong of SixtyFourSixty. Fortitude co-founders Nadine de Barros and Robert Ogden Barnum are exec producers. They are out to cast with top-tier talent expected to board. Production is set to go in July this year.

Fortitude will discuss the Angel Of Mine project with buyers this week at the European Film Market.

The story is centered on a woman struggling to cope with the tragedy of losing her daughter in a devastating fire. Years later, she becomes convinced that a stranger’s daughter is in fact her own. As her obsession grows, she grows more and more entwined in the young girl’s life, causing her to lose touch with reality. But as she’ll come to find, reality is not always what it seems.

Diaphana

The original film was directed by Safy Nebbou and starred Catherine Frot and Sandrine Bonnaire. Celluloid Dreams handled the well-received picture whose English-language title was Mark Of An Angel.

Davies is Oscar-nominated this year for his adaptation of Saroo Brierley’s memoir A Long Way Home, which was the basis for The Weinstein Company’s Lion starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman. Farrant’s thriller Strangerland, her feature debut, premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and also starred Kidman.

Davies is repped by EML Entertainment and UTA; Farrant is with Gersh.