Netflix has ordered a third season of Judd Apatow’s relationship comedy Love, starring Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs.

Co-created and written by Apatow, Rust and Lesley Arfin, Love follows Gus (Rust) and Mickey (Jacobs) as they navigate the exhilaration and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, and other things they were hoping to avoid.

This is the first renewal for the series which received a two-season straight-to-series pickup from Netflix, a commitment reserved for top packages from A-list auspices.

Brent Forrester and Dean Holland also serve as executive producers. Love is produced by Apatow Productions and Legendary Television.