The Jackal Group has acquired TV rights to Ann Margaret Carrozza’s upcoming book Love & Money: Protecting Yourself from Angry Exes, Wacky Relatives, Con Artists and Inner Demons, and will adapt it into an unscripted series. TV personality Carrozza, a former New York State assemblywoman, will serve as producer and host.

The series will pull from her book’s goal of demystifying legal and financial decisions that most people find intimidating — and often costly. The book uses amusing cautionary tales to educate readers about how to identify and avoid costly relationship landmines, reduce pet peeves and create agreements that ensure their inheritance and values are transmitted to future generations.

“It comes as a surprise to many that we are more likely to do legal battle with a close friend, family member or romantic partner than with a stranger,” said Carrozza. “These financially devastating explosions between loved ones and money cut across every single demographic. I am thrilled to be working with the Jackal Group on a program that showcases these hair-raising and wildly entertaining stories, while giving viewers the information and tools to protect themselves from such fates.”

The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley will executive produce Love & Money. The book releases May 16 via Allworth Press.