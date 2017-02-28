As most of this year’s Oscars displayed, there are few things that Hollywood loves more than a big show and now Disney, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros are officially on board with what could be one of the biggest spectacles of the next decade: the 20124 Olympics in L.A.

With Disney boss Bob lger having joined the board of the Casey Wasserman-led effort for the City of Angeles third Olympic Games back in June last year as Vice-Chair, the presence of the House of Mouse is no surprise. However, LA 2024’s board will now include WB chief Kevin Tsujihara as well as NBCUniversal Film head honcho Jeff Shell it was revealed today. As well as serving as consultants to the city’s bid process and engaging in in undefined creative “partnerships,” all three studios are also putting their money were their execs are. Disney, NBCU and WB have coming on as significant donors to the attempt to bring the summer games to L.A. seven-years from now.

“We want to amplify the unique power of LA’s storytellers to promote the Games like never before and to capture the imagination of a generation,” Wasserman noted in a statement today.

Now that Budapest will not be in the running for the 2024 sports shindig, the chances of the home of Hollywood getting the gig is 50/50 with Paris as the only contender. IOC members will be coming out West in late April to see our town for themselves before making a final decision on September 13.

“Walt Disney once said, ‘Times and conditions change so rapidly that we must keep our aim constantly focused on the future,'” said Iger Tuesday as part of the process to use Tinseltown talent and tech in securing the games for L.A. “It is a philosophy that guides the Walt Disney Company today, and a philosophy that is fundamental to every aspect of the LA 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games concept.”

“With the city’s creative talent and imaginative storytellers, LA can bring excitement to the Olympic Movement and inspire future generations,” added NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer. “Our diverse city is the perfect setting for a global audience to experience the Summer Games.” WB’s Tsujihara said, “ew are delighted to support LA 2024 and contribute our storytelling and technical expertise to help design an unbelievable Games experience that will capture the imagination of the next generation.”

For those of you who like your stats exact – LA hosted the 1932 and 1984 Summer Games to great success.