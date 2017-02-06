Fueled by “Amazing Grace,” Logan brought out it’s Super Bowl LI claws with a new spot today – and the 20th Century Fox pic let the action do the talking. The fast moving ad showed Hugh Jackman’s mutant in full battle mode as well as Patrick Stewart’s Professor X fought his own battles and Dafne Keen’s X-23 showing her stripes so to speak.

Last year the studio touted two of its Marvel titles, Deadpool and X-Men: Apocalypse during the NFL’s big game. This year it’s Logan, which kicks up the Wolverine series a notch to an R-rating in the wake of fanboys hungering for more blood and guts among their men in tights on the screen – and they sure got some red meat in today’s spot

More of that when the James Mangold helmed Logan opens on March 3.