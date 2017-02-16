Bleecker Street is partnering with Steven Soderbergh’s Fingerprint Releasing to distribute his new comedy Logan Lucky in the U.S. An August 18 wide release is being eyed for the heist comedy, which features a killer ensemble including Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes and Daniel Craig.

The movie, set in the world of NASCAR racing, was penned by Rebecca Blunt and centers on a pair of brother (Tatum and Driver) trying to reverse a family curse. They set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway. Soderbergh shot the movie during the actual race as well as at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and NASCAR drivers have cameos in the pic.

Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, David Denman, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid and Brian Gleeson co-star. Gregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Reid Carolin and Tatum are producers, and NASCAR’s Zane Stoddard, Michael Polaire and former Warner Bros distribution president Dan Fellman are exec producers.

“This is the result of 16 years of conversations I’ve had with Dan about creating a new distribution paradigm for star-driven, wide-release projects,” Soderberg said. “With Logan Lucky, I have the right movie, the right team, and the right partner in Bleecker Street to test some personal theories I’ve accumulated. It’s put-up-or-shut-up time.”

The deal was negotiated between Andrew Karpen with Avy Eschenasy for Bleecker Street and Ken Meyer on behalf of the filmmakers. Glen Basner of FilmNation is handling international sales.

Bleecker Street’s upcoming movies include Mark Pellington’s The Last Word, The Lost City Of Z starring Charlie Hunnam, Megan Leavey with Kate Mara and the Andy Serkis-directed Breathe.