La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Hidden Figures, Lion, Hell or High Water and other films are all competing this year for the Location Managers Guild International Awards, which recognize the creative use of filming locations that enhances or helps drive the storyline. Stranger Things, The Crown, The Night Manager, Westworld and other TV shows are also up for the award. Winners will be revealed during a ceremony on April 8 in the Steve Ross Theater on the Warner Bros. lot.
The Guild also honors commercials from around the globe and recognizes outstanding service from film commissions that go above and beyond during production. Here are the nominees:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM
Hacksaw Ridge – Edward Donovan
Hail, Caesar! – John Panzarella, Leslie Thorson/LMGI
Hidden Figures – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Dan Gorman/LMGI
Live by Night – JJ Hook/LMGI, Laura Bryant
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Mark Somner, David O’Reilly/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
Hell or High Water – Jonathan Slator/LMGI, Erik Keeling-Torrez
Jason Bourne – Chris Moore, Peter Martorano/LMGI
La La Land – Robert Foulkes/LMGI, Steve Beimler
Lion – Hugo Cran, Sandeep Rudra, Harsh Dave
Manchester by the Sea – Kai Quinlan, Alex Berard
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
The Crown – Pat Karam, Robert Bentley/LMGI
Game of Thrones – Matt Jones/LMGI, Naomi Liston/LMGI
The Man in the High Castle – Nicole Noelle Chartrand, Robert Murdoch
Stranger Things – Tony Holley/LMGI
Westworld – Mandi Dillin/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
The Affair – Sean Ilnseher
Better Call Saul, Season 2 – Christian Diaz de Bedoya
Bosch – Robert Paulsen, Paul Schreiber/LMGI
Goliath – Jason Kaplon/LMGI, Mike Barry/LMGI
The Night Manager – Tom Howard, Daniel Sampedro Palerm
Scandal – Veronique Vowell/LMGI
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Creative Scotland – The BFG
Nevada Film Office – Jason Bourne
New Mexico Film Office – Hell or High Water/Preacher
NY State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture Development – The Girl on the Train
Royal Film Commission of Jordan – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Bulbs (Macbook Pro) – David Doumeng/LMGI, Charlie Love/LMGI
The Carpool to Rio (Visa) – Heather Haase/LMGI, Ron Shino, Johnny Catrolli, Rob Darwin
This Land is Your Land (Johnnie Walker) – JJ Levine/LMGI, Will Brewster, Patrick Burn, Dana Hanby
Rally (O Organics) – Byll Williams/LMGI, Phill Kane/LMGI
World’s Biggest Asshole (PSA Donate Life) – Galidan Nauber/LMGI, Cale Hanks
Honorary Award recipients (the Eva Monley, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Humanitarian Awards) and Award Presenters will be announced in the near future.
No Comments