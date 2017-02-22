La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Hidden Figures, Lion, Hell or High Water and other films are all competing this year for the Location Managers Guild International Awards, which recognize the creative use of filming locations that enhances or helps drive the storyline. Stranger Things, The Crown, The Night Manager, Westworld and other TV shows are also up for the award. Winners will be revealed during a ceremony on April 8 in the Steve Ross Theater on the Warner Bros. lot.

The Guild also honors commercials from around the globe and recognizes outstanding service from film commissions that go above and beyond during production. Here are the nominees:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

Hacksaw Ridge – Edward Donovan

Hail, Caesar! – John Panzarella, Leslie Thorson/LMGI

Hidden Figures – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Dan Gorman/LMGI

Live by Night – JJ Hook/LMGI, Laura Bryant

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Mark Somner, David O’Reilly/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

Hell or High Water – Jonathan Slator/LMGI, Erik Keeling-Torrez

Jason Bourne – Chris Moore, Peter Martorano/LMGI

La La Land – Robert Foulkes/LMGI, Steve Beimler

Lion – Hugo Cran, Sandeep Rudra, Harsh Dave

Manchester by the Sea – Kai Quinlan, Alex Berard

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

The Crown – Pat Karam, Robert Bentley/LMGI

Game of Thrones – Matt Jones/LMGI, Naomi Liston/LMGI

The Man in the High Castle – Nicole Noelle Chartrand, Robert Murdoch

Stranger Things – Tony Holley/LMGI

Westworld – Mandi Dillin/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

The Affair – Sean Ilnseher

Better Call Saul, Season 2 – Christian Diaz de Bedoya

Bosch – Robert Paulsen, Paul Schreiber/LMGI

Goliath – Jason Kaplon/LMGI, Mike Barry/LMGI

The Night Manager – Tom Howard, Daniel Sampedro Palerm

Scandal – Veronique Vowell/LMGI

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Creative Scotland – The BFG

Nevada Film Office – Jason Bourne

New Mexico Film Office – Hell or High Water/Preacher

NY State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture Development – The Girl on the Train

Royal Film Commission of Jordan – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Bulbs (Macbook Pro) – David Doumeng/LMGI, Charlie Love/LMGI

The Carpool to Rio (Visa) – Heather Haase/LMGI, Ron Shino, Johnny Catrolli, Rob Darwin

This Land is Your Land (Johnnie Walker) – JJ Levine/LMGI, Will Brewster, Patrick Burn, Dana Hanby

Rally (O Organics) – Byll Williams/LMGI, Phill Kane/LMGI

World’s Biggest Asshole (PSA Donate Life) – Galidan Nauber/LMGI, Cale Hanks

Honorary Award recipients (the Eva Monley, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Humanitarian Awards) and Award Presenters will be announced in the near future.