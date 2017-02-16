Liza Lapira (Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life) has been cast opposite Mark Feuerstein and David Walton in 9J, 9K and 9L, CBS’ multi-camera family comedy pilot from the husband-and-wife team of Feuerstein and Dana Klein, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Friends With Better Lives creator Klein and Feuerstein, 9J, 9K and 9L was inspired by a time in Feuerstein’s adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his parents’ apartment, 9J, and his brother, sister-in-law and their baby’s apartment, 9L, and his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive but well-meaning family.

Feuerstein plays Josh and Walton plays his successful, narcissistic and very competitive brother Andrew, while Lapira plays Eve, Andrew’s wife, a Harvard-educated pediatrician.

The project reunites Kaplan and Lapira, who co-starred in Kapital Entertainment’s 2015 ABC comedy pilot The Perfect Stanleys.

Klein and Feuerstein executive produce 9J, 9K and 9L with Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor.

Lapira is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency.