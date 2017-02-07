CBS has given a pilot green light to comedy Living Biblically, from The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, writer Patrick Walsh (2 Broke Girls) and Warner Bros TV, where Galecki’s Alcide Bava Prods. is based.

CBS, which is in renegotiation talks with WBTV on more seasons of Big Bang, whose future hinges on securing the cast, now has WBTV pilots executive produced by two of the main Big Bang stars, Galecki and Jim Parsons, who has Big Bang spinoff Sheldon that is yet to be officially announced.

Living Biblically, which CBS bought in a competitive situation as single-camera, is now multi-camera. Based on the A.J. Jacobs’ bestselling book The Year of Living Biblically, which Alcide Bava and WBTV acquired in December 2015, Living Biblically centers on a modern-day man at a crossroads in his life who decides to live according to the Bible.

Galecki executive produces with writer Walsh, Spencer Medof as well as Alcide Bava VP Andrew Haas, who was instrumental in bringing The Year of Living Biblically to the company. The book had been under option at Paramount Pictures with Plan B producing. Producer Medoff had procured the rights and approached his friend Haas about turning the book into a TV series.

Walsh is a comedic writer-performer who got his start on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He currently is a co-executive producer on the CBS/WBTV comedy series 2 Broke Girls and a consulting producer on the upcoming Judd Apatow-Pete Holmes HBO series Crashing.

This marks the first pilot order for Alcide Bava in the company’s second development season.